The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported two baby deer walking back and forth through traffic.
· A person reported dogs in a vehicle with the windows up. Animal Control responded and found that the car’s air conditioning was on and that the owners had left a note that read “Don’t worry. Our pets are chillin’ in the A.C.” When the owners returned, animal control thanked them for being good pet owners.
· A person reported that a football was stolen from their property.
· A teenager went on a walk and a concerned grandparent called to report them missing. The teenager returned safely while officers were at the residence.
· Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Friday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.