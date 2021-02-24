The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer warned a man for having his dog off leash.
• A man with long brown hair who was wearing shorts and a tank top refused to wear a mask.
• An officer helped a woman who locked herself out of her apartment.
• An officer ticketed someone for not stopping at a red light. The officer also confiscated alcohol from passengers who were under 21 years old.
• Deputies responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A deputy returned a dog to its owner.
• Someone wanted to know if the county had ordinances for chickens.
• A man wanted to know if he could own Alpacas. A deputy told the man he could but he had to comply with HOA rules.
• A pickup got stuck in the middle of a park. A deputy called a “local man” with a skid steer to pull it out.
• A limousine traveling from Washington to Iowa broke down on Interstate 90. The driver told a deputy he had a tow truck coming.
• A deputy gave two stranded men a ride.
• Deputies responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Wednesday.
