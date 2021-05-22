The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller said someone keyed and then hit their vehicle.
• Someone's lost dog was spotted in an apartment complex. The caller set up a live trap to catch their dog.
• Someone wanted help removing an animal from their chimney. The caller suspected the animal was a bird.
• Officers assisted a gym class.
• A power line was sagging over a road. A caller was worried large trucks would hit it.
• Officers followed up on a cat bite report. The cat was up to date on its rabies vaccination.
• A caller said his roommates were opening his mail.
• A beagle was running around with a bandanna on.
• A caller wanted to learn about hitchhiking laws.
• Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 135 people Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.