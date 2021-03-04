The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy removed a mattress from a road.
• A man wanted to know if anyone called about him yelling while running in the morning. A deputy told him there were no calls associated with his name.
• Someone reported a jogger was yelling for people to move cars parked partially on the sidewalk. A deputy spoke to the jogger earlier.
• Someone had questions about carrying a gun in the county.
• A family needed directions to get to Yellowstone National Park.
• Deputies found a “mass amount of garbage” in a ditch.
• Deputies responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Thursday.
