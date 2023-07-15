Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:

· A man flagged an officer down to ask directions to a bathroom.

· A caller at Lindley Park reported that an “upset moose” was running through the park. The moose was not being aggressive but seemed scared.


