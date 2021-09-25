Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A caller complained that a neighbor turned on their car radio loudly, yelled profanity at him, gave him the finger and accused him of disrupting their sleep every night. The neighbor was cited and released for disorderly conduct.

• Someone reported they'd seen a brown bear. Officers searched the area but didn't find any bears.

• A caller said they'd seen a dead or injured deer near an intersection. The responding officer found out the deer was fine. It ran away.

• Someone reported a sow and two cubs were on the Gallagator Trail.

• A bear was "just hanging out high in a tree." The caller was told that the bear was not causing issues, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks had been notified of bears in the area.

• A caller reported she'd lost her green-rimmed glasses and blue eyeglass case in the parking lot of the Law and Justice Center.

• Some college students kicked in a fence.

• Officers responded to 145 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 125 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags