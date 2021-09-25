An unruly neighbor, a bear in a tree and a lost pair of eyeglasses: Police Reports for Friday, Sept. 24 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A caller complained that a neighbor turned on their car radio loudly, yelled profanity at him, gave him the finger and accused him of disrupting their sleep every night. The neighbor was cited and released for disorderly conduct.• Someone reported they'd seen a brown bear. Officers searched the area but didn't find any bears. • A caller said they'd seen a dead or injured deer near an intersection. The responding officer found out the deer was fine. It ran away.• Someone reported a sow and two cubs were on the Gallagator Trail.• A bear was "just hanging out high in a tree." The caller was told that the bear was not causing issues, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks had been notified of bears in the area. • A caller reported she'd lost her green-rimmed glasses and blue eyeglass case in the parking lot of the Law and Justice Center.• Some college students kicked in a fence.• Officers responded to 145 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 125 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Glasses Bear Zoology Police Eyeglass Caller Deer Gallatin County Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.