The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller wanted a guest escorted off private property after the guest was being disrespectful.
• An officer cited someone for not restraining a cat.
• An officer warned a woman for not picking up after her dog. She admitted she was bad about doing so during colder weather and will do better.
• Officers responded to 166 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A tree was on a road.
• A deputy checked on a driver. The driver was out of gas and had a friend coming with gas.
• A school resource officer taught driver’s education.
• Deputies responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
