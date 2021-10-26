An unlocked building, a hunting tourist and a kindergarten class: Police Reports for Monday, Oct. 25 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 26, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A man called to report that he was going to his truck at about 7 a.m. and there was a bear just a few feet away from him and the truck. The bear ran up a nearby tree. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was advised.· A dog was chasing deer and pooping on people’s lawns. Officers checked the area but were not able to find a loose dog. · A customer walked into a store that was unlocked but closed, setting off the burglar alarm. An employee said it did not appear that anything had been stolen or tampered with.· A caller reported “shady activity” behind a building. An officer responded and found that there was one man standing behind the building taking a break from a long drive.· Officers responded to 142 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A person’s car was spray painted at night. Deputies took a report and generated a case.· A school resource officer met with a kindergarten class to explain to them why they see him in the school, answer their questions and read them a book.· A tourist accidentally called 911 while hunting. There was no emergency and the caller said he was going back to California the following day.· A woman accidentally called 911 on her smartwatch while trying to reset it.· Deputies responded to 104 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Class Kindergarten Police School Tourist Hunting Officer Park Wildlife Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.