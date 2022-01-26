The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person reported that they saw a neighbor’s door open and that the door had been open for a few days in a row. Officers responded and cleared the residence. Nobody was found inside and officers determined the resident likely just forgot to close the door.
· A girl called 911 while apparently at a school. An officer responded to the school and did not see any signs of an emergency. The principal of the school was notified.
· A caller reported that their neighbors were playing loud music and having “too much of a good time.” Officers responded and warned the neighbor to keep the noise down.
· A person accidentally shot a 9 mm gun inside a home. Nobody was injured and the bullet was found lodged in a bed frame. The person just wanted law enforcement to know what had happened.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 136 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman accidentally called 911 while sleeping. Deputies responded to make sure the woman was okay and determined that she was fine.
· A School Resource Officer conducted a walkthrough of a school and checked in with teachers and staff.
· A man put his phone in his car’s cupholder while driving away from Bridger Bowl and the phone’s SOS function was activated, calling 911. The man confirmed to deputies that there was no emergency.
· A deputy helped people get a vehicle unstuck from the entrance to their driveway.
· Deputies responded to 98 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Wednesday.
