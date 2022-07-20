The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported hearing a gunshot. Officers checked and found the noise was caused by an electrical issue.
· Officers responded to a report of an assault at a car wash. A woman reported that another woman ripped off her glasses and made a comment about her Texas license plate.
· A caller reported their neighbor had a fire pit and smoker and smoke kept wafting into the caller’s townhome.
· Officers responded to 152 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported about 40 cows had escaped from their pasture. A deputy responded and helped the cattle owner herd the cows back onto their property.
· Deputies took a report of an injured eagle on the side of a road, that had possibly been hit by a car.
· A caller reported a man, sitting on a bench with two golden retrievers, had hit a passing dog with a stick. A deputy spoke with the man who said he was holding up a baton to keep his dog and the passing dog separated. The deputy determined the man wasn’t doing anything wrong.
· Deputies responded to 93 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 143 people on Wednesday.
