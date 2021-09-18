Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Someone's dog mauled a deer and injured its back legs. A person shot and killed the paralyzed animal.

• A customer left behind an envelope of cash, then someone else took it. The suspect returned the money. The customer did not want to press charges.

• Officers responded to a noise complaint. There were 60 to 70 loud people and a band playing in someone's backyard. Four tenants were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Four college kids were jumping in front of cars.

• Officers responded to 126 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 116 people Saturday.

