The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A caller reported a small brown bear in their backyard. The bear later moved out of the neighborhood and in the foothills around the M trail.

· One man called to report "possible bored juveniles" were egging houses in the neighborhood. Police said they would increase patrols in that area.

· Someone reported a car with blood around it, including on the door handles. They said a bag had been stolen out of the car during the night.

· A caller reported his parents were visiting Bozeman and he hadn't heard from them in a couple hours. Officer determined his parents were likely sleeping.

· Someone reported a deer with an injured leg crossing a road. Police couldn't find the deer.

· A caller reported a suspicious person had been in and out of a bank multiple times that day.

· Officers responded to 124 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Saturday.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

