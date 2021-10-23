An injured deer, a small bear and egged houses: Police Reports for Friday, Oct. 22 By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 23, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:· A caller reported a small brown bear in their backyard. The bear later moved out of the neighborhood and in the foothills around the M trail.· One man called to report "possible bored juveniles" were egging houses in the neighborhood. Police said they would increase patrols in that area. · Someone reported a car with blood around it, including on the door handles. They said a bag had been stolen out of the car during the night.· A caller reported his parents were visiting Bozeman and he hadn't heard from them in a couple hours. Officer determined his parents were likely sleeping. · Someone reported a deer with an injured leg crossing a road. Police couldn't find the deer.· A caller reported a suspicious person had been in and out of a bank multiple times that day.· Officers responded to 124 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Caller Officer Deer Parents Brown Bear Car Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.