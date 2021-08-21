An injured bird, a grazing cow and a loose cat: Police Reports for Friday, Aug. 20 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A woman was hiding under a porch at a church. She was concerned about the weather.• A small injured bird was found on a trail. The bird was rescued and put in a portable crate for animal control. • A caller complained about her neighbors leaving animal waste piled up. She said the waste ran off into her garden when it rained, creating health and sanitation issues.• A caller wanted to know more about the county burn ban. Officers directed them to a rural fire department to learn more.• Someone reported a cow was grazing on the side of a road. Officers did not see the cow there. They believed "the cow got back into the pasture with its cow friends."• A caller dialed 9-1-1 while putting their phone case on backward. • Someone reported a loose cat on their deck. Officers found out the cat owner was out of town. They called the cat owner and she told them to spray the cat with water to make it leave. Animal control officers warned her about cat-at-large regulations in city limits and told her the feline would be taken to an animal shelter if it wasn't moved. The cat owner's roommate picked the cat up.• Someone claimed a dog attacked their dog and ripped its harness off. The caller wanted the aggressive dog banned from a park. She was referred to animal control.• A caller reported that a customer threw his french fries at her face and left the business.• A caller claimed there were an "insane amount of underage women" in a bar. She later said she knew the women and they were not underage.• Officers responded to 119 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.The Gallatin County jail held 106 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cat Officer Cow Owner Zoology Animal Grazing Feline Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.