The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A woman was hiding under a porch at a church. She was concerned about the weather.

• A small injured bird was found on a trail. The bird was rescued and put in a portable crate for animal control.

• A caller complained about her neighbors leaving animal waste piled up. She said the waste ran off into her garden when it rained, creating health and sanitation issues.

• A caller wanted to know more about the county burn ban. Officers directed them to a rural fire department to learn more.

• Someone reported a cow was grazing on the side of a road. Officers did not see the cow there. They believed "the cow got back into the pasture with its cow friends."

• A caller dialed 9-1-1 while putting their phone case on backward.

• Someone reported a loose cat on their deck. Officers found out the cat owner was out of town. They called the cat owner and she told them to spray the cat with water to make it leave. Animal control officers warned her about cat-at-large regulations in city limits and told her the feline would be taken to an animal shelter if it wasn't moved. The cat owner's roommate picked the cat up.

• Someone claimed a dog attacked their dog and ripped its harness off. The caller wanted the aggressive dog banned from a park. She was referred to animal control.

• A caller reported that a customer threw his french fries at her face and left the business.

• A caller claimed there were an "insane amount of underage women" in a bar. She later said she knew the women and they were not underage.

• Officers responded to 119 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.

The Gallatin County jail held 106 people Saturday.

