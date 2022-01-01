Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A caller had questions about a Bozeman Police Department officer who they said was driving in the wrong lane with no headlights on. The caller's questions were answered.

• Someone complained that a van that was idling for three hours.

• A woman stole shoes and set off alarms in a business. The business did not press charges, but the woman was permanently banned.

• A caller complained about kids setting off fireworks in a street. An officer found remnants of fireworks but none active in the area.

• Officers responded to 114 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 110 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags