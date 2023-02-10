The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller reported that a vehicle had been idling in a parking lot for half an hour, so they reached into the car to turn the engine off.
· Someone opened two Amazon packages that were delivered to a caller’s front porch and stole the items inside. The boxes were discarded in some bushes.
· A caller lost their bag of gems.
· Three kids were ding-dong-ditching at a caller’s house. The kids returned there six times. Eventually the kids went home.
· Officers responded to 134 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A dog was running in a road, toward a parking lot. The caller was unable to catch the dog. Deputies patrolled the area but didn’t find any loose dogs.
· Someone wrapped a dead cat in a blanket and left it near a road’s intersection, a caller reported. The cat was dropped off at an animal shelter.
· A caller reported that their neighbor’s dogs were killing their chickens. They wanted to know if it was legal to shoot a dog if it happened again. The dog owner said they planned to set up new fencing when the snow thawed, and they were fortifying a kennel to make sure the dogs didn’t escape.
· Deputies responded to 113 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Saturday.
