The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A truck was driving in the grass along the interstate.
• A "large bag of something" was found on a road.
• A vehicle was "skulking" around an apartment complex.
• Someone was warned for leaving their dog off leash.
• A battery started on fire and exploded, but the caller didn't want the fire department to respond.
• A caller accused someone of yelling racial slurs into a megaphone. No one was yelling when officers arrived.
• A desk clerk wasn't waking up. Officers and medical staff determined the person was napping.
• A caller saw someone checking door handles on cars. Officers couldn't find the suspect.
• Someone wouldn't leave a bar after using a fake ID.
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 141 people Saturday.
