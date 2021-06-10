The Bozeman Police Department’s reports for Wednesday included the following:
- A dog was returned to its owner after a man reported the small dog was shadowing him for about a mile. The man brought the dog to the police station on Rouse Avenue.
- A caller reported a bear tore up his garbage can overnight near Boylan Road and Par Court.
- A caller reported they had given someone a security deposit and other personal information before learning it was a scam.
- Officers were called to a home to help evict a “guest.” Officers deployed a taser during the incident.
- Officers responded to 174 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
- A caller reported a neighbor was fighting with another person, seemingly over a calf.
- A caller reported a semi-truck was driving erratically “running people off the road” on I-90.
- A man was lying in a field with a bottle of alcohol next to him. The man told Belgrade officers doing a welfare check that he had nowhere to stay. He declined a ride anywhere but agreed to leave the private property.
- A caller reported a neighbor putting a sign on his truck saying he will “f-k you up” if they touched the vehicle again after the caller's 10-year-old sister hit it with a ball while playing basketball.
- A man was cited for criminal mischief for destroying property that did not belong to him after a neighbor reported he was tearing down part of a shed that was partially on his property.
- Two individuals were cited for fighting at a market.
- Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Thursday afternoon.
