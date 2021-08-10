An elk head, some fancy sheep and an angry goat: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 9 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· Rugs had fallen out of a vehicle and were blocking the driving lane of a highway.· An elk head was reported stolen out of a vehicle. · A caller reported they heard a neighbor scream and wanted law enforcement to check on them. Officers made contact with the person, who had screamed because she was startled by a cat.· A person wanted to confirm that people picking up electric rental scooters late at night near her house worked for a legitimate company. Officers confirmed that the company was real and the workers were likely just picking up scooters for the evening.· Officers responded to 137 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A man accidentally “butt dialed” 911 while digging a hole in or near Big Sky.· A painter set off a burglar alarm while working.· A person reported a goat that looked angry was tied to a fence. Deputies responded and found that the goat and its owner were there to meet someone and confirmed the goat was not being abandoned. · A caller reported that a neighbor’s “fancy sheep” got out of their pen. Deputies wrangled the rams and secured them back into the pen.· Deputies responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goat Sheep Zoology Zootechnics Police Work Neighbor Officer Following Ram Deputy Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.