The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· Rugs had fallen out of a vehicle and were blocking the driving lane of a highway.

· An elk head was reported stolen out of a vehicle.

· A caller reported they heard a neighbor scream and wanted law enforcement to check on them. Officers made contact with the person, who had screamed because she was startled by a cat.

· A person wanted to confirm that people picking up electric rental scooters late at night near her house worked for a legitimate company. Officers confirmed that the company was real and the workers were likely just picking up scooters for the evening.

· Officers responded to 137 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· A man accidentally “butt dialed” 911 while digging a hole in or near Big Sky.

· A painter set off a burglar alarm while working.

· A person reported a goat that looked angry was tied to a fence. Deputies responded and found that the goat and its owner were there to meet someone and confirmed the goat was not being abandoned. 

· A caller reported that a neighbor’s “fancy sheep” got out of their pen. Deputies wrangled the rams and secured them back into the pen.

· Deputies responded to 127 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Tuesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

