The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller, who was in an ongoing dispute with their neighbors, reported someone had thrown an “unknown food” on their garage and left a beer can in their driveway.
· Officers spoke with a man who had called 911 thinking his car was stolen. He later realized his wife moved his car as a prank.
· Employees at a fast-food restaurant wanted a man trespassed after they reported he walked through a drive-through, didn’t order food, blocked traffic and then touched an employee’s hand while talking to her.
· Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a home that had been egged with four to six eggs the night before.
· Someone on a Madison River fishing access reported finding a shotgun in the parking lot. A deputy arrived and took the gun.
· Deputies took a report of a group of people shooting at several parked cars and structures. Deputies didn’t see anyone when they arrived nor did they observe damage at the nearby cars.
· Deputies responded to 78 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 167 people on Monday.
