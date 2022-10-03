Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller, who was in an ongoing dispute with their neighbors, reported someone had thrown an “unknown food” on their garage and left a beer can in their driveway.

· Officers spoke with a man who had called 911 thinking his car was stolen. He later realized his wife moved his car as a prank.

