The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man flagged down officers and asked for directions.
· A caller reported what they thought was a body near the highway. Officers located an intoxicated man in the area, helped him move away from the interstate and notified Montana Highway Patrol.
· An unidentified animal was in a dryer. Animal Control recommended the caller speak with Wildlife Services of Bozeman to help get the animal removed from the dryer.
· A moose was on a trail.
· Officers responded to 141 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A recliner was blocking a lane of the highway. Montana Highway Patrol was notified.
· A controlled burn got out of control and was threatening a house and a shed. Several area fire departments responded.
· A caller was cleaning out an abandoned building and found cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia. Deputies collected the items.
· Deputies responded to 94 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 145 people on Wednesday afternoon.
