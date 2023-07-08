Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:
· A caller reported seeing a large bear ambling down the Gallagator Trail.
· A patrolling officer saw “guys with swords.”
· An officer took a report of city property, including the library, getting spray painted.
· An officer responded to a report of a loud backyard party and “admonished” the people being loud.
Officers responded to 129 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included:
· A caller reported that a raccoon in his yard growled at him and he was concerned it might have rabies. The man was advised to contact Fish, Wildlife and Parks if the raccoon didn’t leave.
· A teen called the cops because his mother grounded him.
· A caller reported that they thought their neighbor had gone on vacation and didn’t arrange any care for their horses. The caller said they didn’t think the horses were being watered or fed.
· Deputies responded to 128 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people Saturday.
