The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday include:
A caller reported that someone stole two handguns and a camera from a storage unit.
A man was seen tearing branches off a tree at Soroptimist Park in downtown Bozeman.
A caller was advised to not knock on doors while trying track down his stolen airpods.
Two teenagers drove past and shot a jogger with an airsoft gun.
A caller told police that a dog had attacked his cat and that if it happened again he would use “lethal force.”
A caller reported seeing a Subaru with its passenger and driver hanging out of the windows and that one of them had shotgunned a beer.
Officers responded to 133 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday include:
A caller had a dead deer in his driveway that had been struck and killed by a vehicle and wanted to know what to do with it.
A caller reported that their neighbors goats are “always out and destroying property” and worried that they weren’t being fed or watered.
Deputies responded to 143 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people on Wednesday.
