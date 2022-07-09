Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Some people on scooters ran a red light. They were given a warning.
· A caller reported an abandoned suitcase.
· Someone wanted to know when raffle tickets would be drawn for a concert. Bozeman police had sold the tickets at a booth, they said.
Police responded to 130 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday included the following:
· Horses were running loose in a road.
· A spool of bailing twine was in the fast lane of a road.
· Someone was driving a golf cart with no rear plates or rear-facing mirror on a public road. Deputies educated the driver on low speed-restricted vehicle requirements.
· A caller found deer leg parts in her trash can while she was retrieving it from a curb.
· Deputies responded to 132 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 inmates on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
