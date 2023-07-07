Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A pedestrian reported that two people riding scooters cut them off on the sidewalk.
· Someone left a gun in an Airbnb.
· A person in a grocery store parking lot accidentally dialed 911 while putting their groceries in the car. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported witnessing a hit and run where someone knocked over a tree and a hit a traffic sign.
Officers responded to 111 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included:
· Deputies cleared away a large couch cushion that was in the middle of road.
· A caller reported that three drunk people were repeatedly banging on their door and then running away. The people were gone by the time a deputy arrived.
· A moose was on a lawn of a Big Sky business and was approaching passersby. Eventually the moose walked away.
· Deputies responded to 167 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people Friday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.