Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller wanted to know if she could keep an abandoned generator.
· Officers gave a talk about the fourth and fifth amendments in a high school government class.
· Five cars were doing donuts. One of the vehicles almost hit a caller’s car. The drivers were warned for careless driving.
· A motorized minibike was stolen from someone’s garage.
· A caller believed a coworker stole their Airpods, which were attached to their house keys. The caller later found the Airpods and keys in a trash can at their workplace.
· A caller believed that people were stealing bicycles and moving them onto her property.
· Officers responded to 143 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following: · Three horses were loose in a road.
· A car was spinning and pulling someone in a sled behind it.
· Deputies responded to 111 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Saturday.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.