The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· A person reported that their car was damaged from fireworks. The person had seen a group of kids setting off “bottle rockets” in the parking lot.

· A caller reported a road rage incident where another driver “slapped” his passenger side mirror. The caller didn’t want to press charges but wanted an officer to speak with the other driver.


