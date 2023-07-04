Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:
· A person reported that their car was damaged from fireworks. The person had seen a group of kids setting off “bottle rockets” in the parking lot.
· A caller reported a road rage incident where another driver “slapped” his passenger side mirror. The caller didn’t want to press charges but wanted an officer to speak with the other driver.
· A landlord called to report that their tenants kept leaving bags of trash out and magpies kept getting into it. The caller wanted an officer to tell the tenants to put the trash in the garbage can.
· A caller who had previously reported that her wallet was lost, called back to say she had found it and it was “safe in my hot little hand.”
· A man with a bow (but no arrow) was pretending to shoot customers outside of a business was warned for disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to 160 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send police reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people Tuesday.
