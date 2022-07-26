Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· Several callers reported seeing a small boy walking alone on a street. Police responded and returned the boy home, who had wandered outside while his mother was in the bathroom.

· A caller reported “construction workers” were burning things on a street corner. Responding officers spoke with two men who were having a fire in their front yard. The men had a shovel and hose.

