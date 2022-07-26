Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Several callers reported seeing a small boy walking alone on a street. Police responded and returned the boy home, who had wandered outside while his mother was in the bathroom.
· A caller reported “construction workers” were burning things on a street corner. Responding officers spoke with two men who were having a fire in their front yard. The men had a shovel and hose.
· Two men were warned for using airsoft guns within city limits, after a caller reported seeing them shooting hand guns.
· Officers responded to 114 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies received an online report of a dog killing someone’s chickens. The dog owner agreed to pay for the chickens.
· Someone brought a rifle they found in the Gallatin River to the Law and Justice Center.
· A caller reported that someone set off fireworks or a “pipe bomb” near Big Sky Resort and that there was smoke coming out of a culvert. Responding deputies didn’t locate anything.
· Deputies responded to 110 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Tuesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.