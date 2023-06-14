Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· Officers spoke to a child who dropped a bottle of wine behind a dumpster. They returned the child to his parents, along with their alcohol.

· Someone called to ask if dumpster diving is legal in Montana.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters