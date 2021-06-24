The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· People renting a vacation house called to report that someone was in the basement. Officers responded and found that, as stated in the listing for the vacation home, the caretaker lives in the basement. Officers helped clear up the situation for the tourists.
· A person reported that their roommate wouldn’t turn down his music.
· A caller was upset that he was delayed by road construction happening in Bozeman.
· A boat fell off the back of a trailer.
· Officers responded to 13 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· An employee at a gas station told a deputy that, when the deputy pulled up, a man inside set all of the things he was holding on the counter, ran outside and drove away. The employee didn’t know who the man was and the deputy saw several vehicles leaving the gas station at the same time.
· A dead elk was in the road.
· A person reported that two dogs attacked each other at a park. Deputies responded and found that the two dogs knew each other and had run at each other to play. Deputies warned both dog’s owners for having an animal at large.
· A person accidentally called 911 while talking about birds. Deputies made in-person contact with the caller, who had no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday.
