The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone lost three skis.
• An accidental caller was listening to a comedy on his phone.
• Another accidental caller was getting ready for work.
• Someone complained about dogs roaming in their yard.
• A woman said people at a motorhome parked near her house left trash in a field.
• A customer was reported for yelling and being racist toward staff.
• A black dog got stuck on a roof. Officers didn’t know how it got up there.
• A backpack blower was stolen from someone’s yard.
• Officers responded to 102 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.