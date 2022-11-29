Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A child could be heard in the background of misdialed 911 call saying “it was an accident.” The parent confirmed there was no emergency and the child was playing with a phone.

· An officer took a report of a hit and run after the reporting party saw someone doing cookies in a parking lot and hitting a sign.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters