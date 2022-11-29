Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A child could be heard in the background of misdialed 911 call saying “it was an accident.” The parent confirmed there was no emergency and the child was playing with a phone.
· An officer took a report of a hit and run after the reporting party saw someone doing cookies in a parking lot and hitting a sign.
· Officers taught a social studies class on constitutional amendments.
·A snowplow hit a parked car in an apartment parking lot, and left insurance information.
· Officers responded to 118 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send its reports by deadline. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Tuesday.
