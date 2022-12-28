Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Bank employees reported seeing an abandoned backpack under a bench near the building's entrance. An officer checked the bag and saw it just contained personal belongings.

· Employees at a business requested a police patrol for "kids" breaking into dumpsters and taking discarded merchandise including vapes.


