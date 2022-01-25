The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· An officer pulled over a vehicle because the records system showed the owner of the vehicle did not have a license. The owner and driver did have a valid Colorado license.
· A light pole fell down and was blocking a lane of traffic. NorthWestern Energy responded to pull the pole off of the road and out of the way of traffic.
· A woman accidentally called 911 while attending a class via Zoom. There was no emergency.
· A vehicle broke down in the middle of Main Street. Bystanders were able to help the driver get her vehicle off the road before law enforcement arrived, and the driver said she did not need any further help.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 170 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A person found a horse that appeared to have pushed its way through a fence and had some injuries from doing so. A veterinarian clinic agreed to take care of the horse until an owner was located.
· A property owner reported that they believed someone ran their horses through their yard and left horse tracks. A deputy responded and determined a horse or horses got loose and wandered through the yard.
· A child called 911 while playing with a phone. A deputy contacted the parent, who confirmed there was no emergency.
· A deputy gave a handful of elementary school students a ride to school.
· Deputies responded to 119 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 114 people on Tuesday.
