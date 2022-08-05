The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone stole a whisky barrel and a flower pot. Three people were cited for theft.
· A caller found a rock with blood on it. They said it was thrown through a window.
· Someone believed that a person threw a cup of yogurt and rocks at his RV.
· A caller found a bag full of marijuana gummies on his air conditioning unit. He was told that the drug is no longer a controlled substance.
· Someone wanted a live trap so she could catch squirrels. Officers told the caller that they could loan her a trap for the night as long as she monitored it. The caller said she would leave food and water out first to see if she even had squirrels.
· A horse was stuck in barbed wire fence near a fishing access site. It was no longer stuck in the fence when officers responded.
· A caller reported they found pot plants in display planters at the front of a store. They were unsure what to do. The caller later removed and destroyed the plants.
· A caller believed someone was passed out on the sidewalk. She told officers she was just "enjoying the sunshine."
· The Sweet Pea Festival was closed for the night due to the weather.
· Officers responded to 155 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
