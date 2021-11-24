Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday were not available.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person called and requested to talk to a deputy about how to get his ID back after a DUI. When a deputy called the man back, he said “Ha ha, I tricked you,” and hung up.

· A woman got a phone wet and accidentally dialed 911 or activated the emergency SOS function. There was no emergency.

· A deputy removed a dead deer from a roadway.

· A person reported three “random” horses running around peoples’ yards. A deputy responded, helped secure the horses in a pasture or fenced area, and got in touch with the owner of the horses. The deputy also gave a neighbor in the area a ride.

· Deputies responded to 94 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 111 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

