A wet phone, a dead deer and horses on the run: Police Reports for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Nov 24, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday were not available.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person called and requested to talk to a deputy about how to get his ID back after a DUI. When a deputy called the man back, he said "Ha ha, I tricked you," and hung up.· A woman got a phone wet and accidentally dialed 911 or activated the emergency SOS function. There was no emergency. · A deputy removed a dead deer from a roadway.· A person reported three "random" horses running around peoples' yards. A deputy responded, helped secure the horses in a pasture or fenced area, and got in touch with the owner of the horses. The deputy also gave a neighbor in the area a ride.· Deputies responded to 94 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 111 people on Wednesday.