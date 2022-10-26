Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A man said he said “call 911” aloud while telling a joke and his phone automatically dialed 911. He said there was no emergency.

· A woman reported getting a “weird vibe” from a man hanging out at a park. Officers explained that he wasn’t committing an apparent crime if he was just at the park.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags