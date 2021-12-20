Sorry, an error occurred.
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 20, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Someone turned in a wallet they found on a sidewalk to an officer. The officer was able to return the wallet to its owner.
· An officer responded to a vehicle that had struck a light pole. There was no person in the vehicle and nobody in the area. Officers worked with the sheriff’s office and the Montana State University Police Department to identify and get in touch with the registered owner if the vehicle.
· A man was riding a scooter in the Gallatin Valley Mall. He was permanently banned by the mall.
· A man accidentally called 911 while Christmas shopping. He confirmed that there was no emergency.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 79 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A person reported what they believed to be a rabid raccoon underneath their porch. A deputy responded and did not see any obvious signs of disease. They advised the person to wait and see if the raccoon leaves on its own.
· A caller reported that they saw a flashing light in the mountains. A deputy called the person back and left a message to let them know that the light they were seeing was a radio tower, not a person looking for rescue.
· A caller reported a black suburban passing multiple vehicles on icy roads in a no passing zone. Deputies checked roads from Belgrade to Four Corners and were unable to find a vehicle that matched the description.
· A driver hit an adult bull elk with their vehicle, causing heavy front end damage to the car and seriously injuring the elk. A deputy responded to put down the elk and wait with the driver until a tow truck and a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrived.
· Deputies responded to 84 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
