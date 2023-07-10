Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday and Sunday included:

  • Two drunk men were seen walking north on Rouse Avenue at 2 a.m. One of them had a hard time walking and the caller was worried he might fall into the street.
  • Three skateboarders were riding around near an alley off North Tracy Avenue around 2:45 a.m. and refused to “quiet down.”
  • A caller asked an officer to stop by a dog park where they thought a turtle had dug a nest in the middle of a walking path.
  • A small, older dog was found near Rosa Way and Wellspring Drive and reunited with its owners.
  • Two people were seen riding on the roof of a car as it drove up and down Main Street.
  • Some middle school-age kids were seen loitering near West Mendenhall Street and North Willson Avenue.
  • A caller wanted to know whether the city had any recommendations on how to handle prairie dog problems.

Officers responded to 111 calls on Saturday and 116 on Sunday.


