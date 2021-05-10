The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A woman who lost her keys wanted to know if she could leave her vehicle in two-hour parking until she found them. Officers told the woman to have her vehicle towed.
· A person who accidentally called 911 hung up. They called back again to apologize for calling.
· A person called 911 because children were building a treehouse.
· A caller reported that someone they lived with might be driving while intoxicated. Officers weren’t able to find the person.
· Officers responded to 94 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A horse pushed its way through a barbed wire fence. Deputies responded.
· A semitruck attempted to turn around on a road and got stuck, blocking all lanes of traffic. A wrecker responded to get the semi unstuck.
· Bison and tourist vehicles were blocking a roadway. Deputies cleared the bison from the roadway and had the drivers move their cars off to the shoulder of the road.
· Deputies responded to 76 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people on Monday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.