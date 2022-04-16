Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone knocked down a sign in the driving lane of a roundabout.
· A caller made a partial payment for a treadmill, but no one was there when her son went to pick it up. The caller believed the transaction was a fraud.
· People were posing as police officers over the phone and using legal jargon to demand money, a caller reported.
· Someone was spotted egging vehicles. Officers weren't able to find the suspect.
· A person was screaming and slamming things on the ground, a caller reported. The person threw a bluetooth speaker out of a window.
· A large group of teens were racing around a parking lot in their cars and beating up random things.
· Officers responded to 135 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
A receipt was sent to your email.