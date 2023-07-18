Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

The owner of a small, hyper mini pug that was lost called to say she had found the dog.

Someone on Evergreen Drive used a trap to catch their loose dog but instead trapped a raccoon.


