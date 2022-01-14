A traffic light, a lost wallet and singing happy birthday: Police Reports for Thursday, Jan. 13 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A person reported a traffic light on 19th Avenue wasn’t working. An officer checked on the light and it appeared to be working as it should.· Officers issued multiple parking citations to vehicles that had been parked in spots for more than 72 hours. · A School Resource Officer taught a class about social media safety.· A person reported their neighbors were playing loud music. Officers responded and heard a group of young women singing happy birthday, but did not hear any music or other excessive noise.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 160 calls on Thursday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:· A person accidentally called 911 while driving toward Big Sky. There was no emergency.· A person turned in a wallet they found outside a business. A deputy got in touch with the owner of the wallet.· Deputies responded to 87 calls on Thursday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wallet Bozeman Police Department Police Work Officer Birthday Following Gallatin County Detention Center Traffic Light Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.