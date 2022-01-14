Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person reported a traffic light on 19th Avenue wasn’t working. An officer checked on the light and it appeared to be working as it should.

· Officers issued multiple parking citations to vehicles that had been parked in spots for more than 72 hours.

· A School Resource Officer taught a class about social media safety.

· A person reported their neighbors were playing loud music. Officers responded and heard a group of young women singing happy birthday, but did not hear any music or other excessive noise.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 160 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person accidentally called 911 while driving toward Big Sky. There was no emergency.

· A person turned in a wallet they found outside a business. A deputy got in touch with the owner of the wallet.

· Deputies responded to 87 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags