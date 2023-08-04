Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included:
Someone was spotted sleeping in a toy minivan.
A caller reported that their business was egged overnight.
A caller wanted to know whether it’s illegal to drag empty beer cans behind a vehicle.
An officer warned someone for obstructing a sidewalk after they had built a bonfire there.
A person called to report a loose pit bull with no tags. It wasn’t very friendly and the caller said they weren’t able to bring it to the Heart of the Valley animal shelter.
Officers responded to 120 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not provide reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Thursday.
