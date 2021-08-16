A threatening note, a bear cub and unruly teenagers: Police Reports for Sunday, Aug. 15 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· Officers cited an intoxicated man for jaywalking in front of moving cars.· Painters left an apartment open and an opossum or marmot got inside. The painters were able to remove the critter prior to Animal Control’s arrival. · Officers patrolled the Cruisin' on Main car show.· A caller reported children climbing trees and looking into windows.· Officers responded to 139 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A caller reported a bear cub running around a residential area. Deputies were unable to find the bear; some nearby residents told law enforcement that it ran into a field outside of town.· A woman’s neighbor reported that she was outside without pants or underwear on. Deputies made contact with the woman, who was wearing a long t-shirt with shorts underneath at the time.· Teenagers were running up and down a hotel hallway and taking ice from the ice machine to put in front of guests doors.· Someone left a profane but not threatening note on a vehicle with out-of-state plates. Deputies added an extra patrol request for the area.· Deputies responded to 83 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 110 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Detention Center Teenager Bear Cub Officer Police Clothing Zoology Law Following Marmot Deputy Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.