The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· Officers cited an intoxicated man for jaywalking in front of moving cars.

· Painters left an apartment open and an opossum or marmot got inside. The painters were able to remove the critter prior to Animal Control’s arrival.

· Officers patrolled the Cruisin' on Main car show.

· A caller reported children climbing trees and looking into windows.

· Officers responded to 139 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported a bear cub running around a residential area. Deputies were unable to find the bear; some nearby residents told law enforcement that it ran into a field outside of town.

· A woman’s neighbor reported that she was outside without pants or underwear on. Deputies made contact with the woman, who was wearing a long t-shirt with shorts underneath at the time.

· Teenagers were running up and down a hotel hallway and taking ice from the ice machine to put in front of guests doors.

· Someone left a profane but not threatening note on a vehicle with out-of-state plates. Deputies added an extra patrol request for the area.

· Deputies responded to 83 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 110 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

