The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the street without headlights. They received a DUI.
• A caller said there was a large black "thing" the size of a small vehicle in the road. Officers didn't locate the "thing."
• A shuttle van went missing.
• A caller reported a fire with 40-foot flames. A burn permit-holder was getting rid of some brush and tree limbs.
• A driver and passenger were wearing ski masks in a car. A caller said it was suspicious.
• "Park somewhere else" and a profane image were painted on the hood of someone's car. The car was parked on the street.
• A caller claimed someone threw a rock at their mailbox and damaged it. The person accused of rock-throwing denied it.
• An egg was thrown at someone. It hit a nearby fence.
• Several vehicles in a neighborhood were egged.
• Musicians playing downtown agreed to turn down their amps. People nearby had complained about the noise.
• Some people were hitting vehicles with Styrofoam. Officers warned them for disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 people Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.