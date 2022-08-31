Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman reported that someone gave her a bag full of orange wrist watches that she suspected were stolen.
· Someone who had recently moved into a new home reported that their cats were stuck in the walls or chimney.
· A security guard called in an unattended bag left inside the Post Office area of the Federal Building downtown. Officers checked the suspicious package and found it was nothing dangerous, but contained some clothing. The package was left for the Post Office to deliver it.
· Officers responded to 174 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported that at least three cows were loose on a road. A responding deputy was unable to find the cows.
· A shirtless man walked into a Town Pump gas station and stole a white T-shirt, with a “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally” logo on it. A deputy responded to the report and cited the man for theft.
· Deputies took a report of a stolen firearm.
· Deputies responded to 123 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut
