The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller reported that a bear cub was stuck on top of someone’s parked RV and seemed to be in distress and unable to get down. The cub found its way off the camper after officers arrived.

· A man reportedly ran down Main Street and punched someone. Another caller reported the same man headbutted her, fell down and then walked away.

