Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported that a bear cub was stuck on top of someone’s parked RV and seemed to be in distress and unable to get down. The cub found its way off the camper after officers arrived.
· A man reportedly ran down Main Street and punched someone. Another caller reported the same man headbutted her, fell down and then walked away.
· A caller reported seeing an abandoned duffel bag that moved as if something was alive inside. An officer inspected the bag but only found clothing and magazines inside.
· Someone reported finding a small container with a purple crystal near their truck and was worried it contained drugs. The person showed an officer the container, which had a few rocks inside.
· Officers responded to 154 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported seeing a car with what appeared to be blood running down the back of the trunk. A deputy investigated and found that it was fake blood for a Halloween decoration.
· A caller reported that a neighbor blew leaves on their lawn and then started yelling at the caller’s wife who saw it happen and “flipping her off.”
· A caller reported a 6-foot ladder obstructing the passing lane on Interstate 90.
· Deputies responded to 90 calls on Thursday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 157 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.