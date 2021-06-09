The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A baby stroller was in the middle of a road. There was not a baby in the stroller.
· A caller reported a man started threatening to kill people after being asked to put a mask on in a business.
· Ducklings fell into a sewer drain. Officers and city employees responded and rescued eight ducklings and relocated the ducklings and mother duck to a nearby stream.
· A caller reported a man they believed to be suspicious in a park with two children. Officers responded and located the man and children, who were all related, and contacted the girls’ parents.
· Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A calf was standing in the middle of a road. Montana Highway Patrol was notified.
· A caller reported a neighbor playing loud music and wanted a call back from deputies after they responded. Deputies attempted to contact the person again, but they didn’t answer their phone.
· A driver hit a stop sign with their vehicle.
· A child was playing with a phone and called 911. Deputies confirmed with the child’s parents that there wasn’t an emergency.
· Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Tuesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.