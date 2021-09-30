Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man wanted a ride back to his hotel from a bar. Officers advised the man use a rideshare app like Uber to get a ride.

· An intoxicated man fell asleep in his pickup while stopped at an intersection for roughly 10 minutes. The man was arrested for a DUI.

· A friendly stray cat with no collar walked through a person’s dog door. Officers left a voicemail for animal control for the cat to be picked up and taken to Heart of the Valley.

· A person requested a live trap from animal control to trap and relocate raccoons that were harassing chickens.

· Officers responded to 126 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Deputies received a tip about vehicle break-ins at trailheads and fishing accesses.

· A person driving to Wal-Mart accidentally called 911. They did not have an emergency.

· Deputies took a report of someone intentionally running over crosswalk signs near a middle school.

· A person reported that a man stole a decorative pumpkin from their porch. The person reported the theft to their homeowner’s association as well.

· Deputies responded to 129 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

