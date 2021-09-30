A stray cat, a decorative pumpkin and a trip to Wal-Mart: Police Reports for Wednesday, Sept. 29 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man wanted a ride back to his hotel from a bar. Officers advised the man use a rideshare app like Uber to get a ride.· An intoxicated man fell asleep in his pickup while stopped at an intersection for roughly 10 minutes. The man was arrested for a DUI. · A friendly stray cat with no collar walked through a person’s dog door. Officers left a voicemail for animal control for the cat to be picked up and taken to Heart of the Valley.· A person requested a live trap from animal control to trap and relocate raccoons that were harassing chickens.· Officers responded to 126 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · Deputies received a tip about vehicle break-ins at trailheads and fishing accesses.· A person driving to Wal-Mart accidentally called 911. They did not have an emergency.· Deputies took a report of someone intentionally running over crosswalk signs near a middle school.· A person reported that a man stole a decorative pumpkin from their porch. The person reported the theft to their homeowner’s association as well.· Deputies responded to 129 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cat Raccoon Zoology Police Social Services Crime Following Live Trap Gallatin County Detention Center Animal Officer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.